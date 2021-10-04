CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Kipon will soon launche the new Ibelux 40mm f/0,85 III for E-mount

sonyalpharumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKipon will soon announce a new updated version of their current Ibelux 40mm f/0,85 APS-C E lens. The lens will have improved IQ performance and a couple of image samples can be seen here:. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
sonyalpharumors.com

You can now preorder the new TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 macro lens

TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 macro E lens at Amazon US, Amazon DE, Amazon UK, and Pergear store. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

Limited Edition Red Viltrox X Mount Lenses Coming Soon

Since then, we have not heard or seen anything about those lenses anymore… until today. In fact, Viltrox just said on their official social media channels:. On a coming special day, Viltrox is ushering in a new style of 23/33/56mmXF lens series — ❤️RED❤️ Limited Edition !!. What would they...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps
sonyalpharumors.com

Just announced: new Manfrotto, Jobo and Lowepro gear!

The three brands announced a lot of new photography gear which you can find listed on that special BHphoto page (Click here). Manfrotto Revamps Three Bag Lines, Including PRO Light (Explora). New Lowepro PhotoSport Pro III Modular Multi-Day Pack System (Explora). Manfrotto Adds Six Vintage-Inspired Designs to EzyFrame Background System...
AMAZON
Photofocus

Tamron announces launch of E-mount 35-150mm, 28-75mm and Fuji 18-300mm lenses

Tonight, Tamron has announced that its three previously announced lenses — the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 for E-mount, the 28-75mm f2.8 G2 for E-mount and the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 for Fujifilm will all launch October 28, 2021. 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD perfect for travel. The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 marks the world’s first mirrorless...
RETAIL
petapixel.com

TTArtisan Launches 40mm Macro f/2.8 APS-C Lens for Multiple Mounts

TTArtisan has released the TTAritsan 40mm Macro f/2.8 APS-C lens which is compatible with Fujifilm X, Sony E, and Micro Four Thirds cameras. It costs just $100. TTArtisan’s latest lens is billed as a fast prime with a maximum aperture of f/2.8 and a 1:1 magnification which gives life-size reproduction, and a filter size of 52mm.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Denoise AI ver 3.3 released. It’s a major update

Topaz released a major Denoise 3.3 update. To celebrate the release you save $20 + additional $10 if you use code “RUMOR” at checkout. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
canonwatch.com

Irix 30mm f/1.4 Lens For Canon EF Mount Announced

A new Irix lens, the Irix 30mm f/1.4 has been announced. The lens will be available for sale in October 2021, price not yet disclosed. A Canon EF mount version will also be released. Press release:. Irix 30mm f/1.4. Irix brand announces new photographic lens with 30mm focal length!. The...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sigma 150-600mm review at Dpreview: “compelling offering”

The new lens is finally in Stock for the first time via BHphoto, Amazon, Adorama, FocusCamera. In EU at Park UK. Dpreview published the full Sigma 150-600mm review and concluded:. Overall, we find the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 to be a compelling offering. Ergonomically it’s great, in large part thanks to...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

RUMOR: 70-200 GM II will be announced on week before A7 IV ?

I am really not sure about this rumor. But the new Sony 70-200 GM II lens might be announced next week already. A new source told me the lens will be announced a week before the A7IV launch on October 21. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Amazon launched the outlet deals, with rebates on photo accessories too!

You can find a ton of outlet deals on this Amazon page (Click here). it also includes deals on photo accessories. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
INTERNET
Android Central

OnePlus 9 RT breaks cover in new leak, could launch as soon as next week

While we've heard that OnePlus is skipping its usual mid-cycle T-model this year, we learned that the company is instead preparing a limited-release OnePlus 9 RT. Leaker Evan Blass has gotten hold of what appears to be the first images of the upcoming device. From its looks, the OnePlus 9...
CELL PHONES
sonyalpharumors.com

Chinese company Higizmos made this new 60mm anamorphic E-mount lens

The Chinese company Higizmos company released a new full-frame anamorphic cinema lens called “Great Jo”. It’s a low-cost 60mm 1.33x anamorphic lens priced at US$749. It’s made of 13 elements and 10 groups optical structure​​​​. No idea if this thing will be sold outside China too. **This post contains affiliate...
CHINA
sonyalpharumors.com

What an idea! Canon announced this enow RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens for virtual reality production

Canon just announced this new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. Here is the Press text:. Add a whole new dimension to your story with the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. As part of the EOS VR System – this lens paired with the EOS R5 updated with firmware 1.5.0 or higher and one of Canon’s VR software solutions – you can create immersive 3D that can be experienced when viewed on compatible head mount displays including the Oculus Quest 2 and more.* Viewers will be able to take in the scene with a vivid, wide field of view by simply moving their head. This is the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor.*^ Now, creators can go from traditional stills or video shooting to stereoscopic 3D capture with a simple lens swap. The pairing of this lens and the EOS R5 camera brings high resolution video recording at up to 8K DCI 30p and 4K DCI 60p. With a beautifully engineered folded optical design, the dual high-performance L-series fisheye lenses combine imagery onto a single image sensor delivering impressive results to a single file. This can help simplify your workflow by eliminating the need to sync and stitch multiple video files. An integral part of the EOS VR System, Canon’s EOS VR Utility software can easily convert footage to your choice of editing software. For Adobe® Premiere Pro® users, the EOS VR Plug-in software can help streamline your editing process. Both paid subscription-based software solutions (currently in development with availability and details to follow on or about early 2022) allow for convenient post-production.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy