The first week of October was quite bullish for Dogecoin. The popular ‘meme coin’ leader kickstarted a rally from $0.193 and climbed by 36%, helped by a risk-on broader market. However, the confluence of the daily 200-SMA (green), 50-SMA (yellow) and a resistance mark around $0.264 presented a major roadblock for bulls. Moreover, a 42% slash in trading volumes suggested that DOGE did not have the legs to push on forward, with sellers now eyeing a move of their own. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.245, down by 1.6% over the last 24 hours.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO