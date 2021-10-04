Ford’s investment in Memphis Regional Megasite property to have ripple effects throughout West Tennessee

On Monday, Sept. 27, Governor Bill Lee announced that Ford Motor Company has selected the Memphis Regional Megasite as the location to build one of the largest vehicle and battery manufacturing campuses in the U.S. This development is predicted to be transformational to West Tennessee and to have ripple effects, possibly as far as Decatur County. While the megasite will be the epicenter of this growth, it will take efforts from the entire region to support this endeavor. Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy stated, “The announcement of Ford and SK Innovation’s investment in West Tennessee is a life changing event for the economy here. The effects will extend from southern Kentucky to Northern Mississippi and from the Mississippi River to the Tennessee River. It will provide employment opportunities for future generations to have good paying jobs and be able to continue to live where they grew up – here at home in West Tennessee.”