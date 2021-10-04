Mask mandate ban tossed, but MPS policy unchanged

Arizona is getting another $862 million in federal Covid relief dollars to help safely reopen schools. But a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Education told Capitol Media Services that none of these dollars will be available for the legally questionable program instituted by Gov. Doug Ducey to financially reward schools that do not require students and staff to wear masks. That’s because those dollars are coming from the Department of Treasury which administers a separate program. And it was that agency who told the governor his plans violate the terms of the grant.

EDUCATION ・ 13 HOURS AGO