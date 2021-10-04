Mask mandate ban tossed, but MPS policy unchanged
A judge’s ruling last week that the state ban on mask mandates is unconstitutional apparently won’t affect the optional policy on masks adopted by Mesa Public Schools. Asked if the Mesa Public Schools district is planning any action following Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper’s Sept. 27 decision, the district kept mum and no mention of the ruling was made at the Governing Board meeting the next day.www.eastvalleytribune.com
