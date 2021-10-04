CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Mask mandate ban tossed, but MPS policy unchanged

By TRIBUNE NEWS STAFF
East Valley Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge’s ruling last week that the state ban on mask mandates is unconstitutional apparently won’t affect the optional policy on masks adopted by Mesa Public Schools. Asked if the Mesa Public Schools district is planning any action following Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper’s Sept. 27 decision, the district kept mum and no mention of the ruling was made at the Governing Board meeting the next day.

