The Whittier College campus is once again full of life as students return to in-person activities for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This has sparked the return of the College’s athletics department, which is back up and running after over a year of no competition and practices for all of our Whittier College Athletes. With little over a month since our return, all of our Fall semester sports have returned to competition; many kicked off their official Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) season earlier this month.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO