Decatur County Youth Football League (1st and 2nd Grade)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Decatur County Youth Football League first and second grade team finished their season on Saturday, Oct. 2. Coaches for the team were RJ Gulledge, Bryan Barnes, Steve Brooks, Josh Frost and Tracy McCormick. Players included Brantley Martin, Dallas Wadley, Bentley Pearcy, Creed Byrd, Harris Barnes, Peyton Hill, Bryson Rainey, Kayden Ragland, Stetson Sorrelli, Gunner Baugus, Jesse Tolley Jr., Harley Phelps, Tatum Waddle, Harrison Ward, DeAndre Phelps, Brayden Ivey, Alden Fisher, Benjamin McPeake, Karson Cox, Eli Courtright, Ryle Tharp, Cutler Brooks, Rhett Gulledge, Josh Hollingsworth, Rowdy Rushing, Bo Jowers, Alex King, Talan McCormick, Denver Bawcum, Cael Chumney, Jase Earp, Ryals Frost, Bronson Holmes, Jay Varnick, Brennan Marshall, Levi Starett, Nathan Valazquez and Ace Anderson.

Spring 2021 All-WNC high school football: Coach, Players of the Year, 1st- and 2nd-Teams

The Hall of Famer went out on top. In his 38th and final season leading the Bulldogs, Gentry picked up his ninth state championship and fifth in the past 10 seasons. It wasn't the smoothest of rides — Murphy entered the playoffs after a third consecutive loss to Robbinsville, then played two tight playoff games before getting revenge with a 24-14 win over the Black Knights in the Regional Final. The championship, too, was a tight one, with Northside-Pinetown shutting down the run game but not getting enough going on offense in a 14-7 Bulldogs win. Of Gentry's 426 career wins and 366 at Murphy, not many were sweeter than the final one.
Decatur girls’ cross country team wins again; boys’ squad 2nd

(Oct. 1, 2021) The Stephen Decatur girls’ cross country team won last Wednesday’s six-school meet at City Park in Salisbury, while the boys’ squad finished in second place. “The girls’ team earned first place for the third week in a row,” said Decatur Coach Brenda Hommel. Decatur tallied 15 points...
‘We’re trying to make it a positive experience.’ New youth flag football league comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls is the newest location to join a popular flag football league — Friday Night Flag. The youth flag football organization is an NFL Flag affiliated league open to boys and girls, starting in kindergarten through eighth grade. Idaho Falls league director Reese Shurtliff said Friday Night Flag is the largest flag football league in Idaho. Between all six of its locations — Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Pocatello and now, Idaho Falls — he estimates about 4,000 kids a year play the game.
Close call: Panthers survive East Hickman

Riverside High School celebrated Homecoming Friday with all the festivities during the day. Royalty paraded onto the field before the game, but East Hickman tried to spoil the evening as they came back from a 20-0 deficit to make it 20-14 and in a position to win the game. However, the Panthers held on after receiving a late turnover and inflated their region record to 3-0 while they are 6-1 overall.
Rookies (4th – 6th) Tryouts and Free Clinic for Grades 2nd & 3rd (boys)

The Tecumseh Boys Basketball program will be hosting a FREE youth basketball clinic for students entering the 2nd and 3rd grade. The basketball program will also be holding tryouts for any student entering 4th-6th grade interested in playing for the select Tecumseh Rookies teams. The clinic/tryouts is for Tecumseh Local School students only! Please see below for information.
Scotts Hill Lady Lions soccer advances to District 11 championship

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions soccer team ended their regular season as the second seed in District 11 and began district tournament play Thursday, Oct. 7 in Waynesboro. Despite the Henderson County school system being on fall break, the team practiced and prepared for their semi-final in the tournament against third-seeded Wayne County In what would turn out to be a foggy and interesting match, the Lady Lions came away victorious to secure play in the district championship and progressed to the Regional tournament.
