Decatur County Youth Football League (1st and 2nd Grade)
The Decatur County Youth Football League first and second grade team finished their season on Saturday, Oct. 2. Coaches for the team were RJ Gulledge, Bryan Barnes, Steve Brooks, Josh Frost and Tracy McCormick. Players included Brantley Martin, Dallas Wadley, Bentley Pearcy, Creed Byrd, Harris Barnes, Peyton Hill, Bryson Rainey, Kayden Ragland, Stetson Sorrelli, Gunner Baugus, Jesse Tolley Jr., Harley Phelps, Tatum Waddle, Harrison Ward, DeAndre Phelps, Brayden Ivey, Alden Fisher, Benjamin McPeake, Karson Cox, Eli Courtright, Ryle Tharp, Cutler Brooks, Rhett Gulledge, Josh Hollingsworth, Rowdy Rushing, Bo Jowers, Alex King, Talan McCormick, Denver Bawcum, Cael Chumney, Jase Earp, Ryals Frost, Bronson Holmes, Jay Varnick, Brennan Marshall, Levi Starett, Nathan Valazquez and Ace Anderson.www.readtheleader.com
Comments / 0