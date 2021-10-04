Decatur County Youth Football League (1st and 2nd Grade)

The Hall of Famer went out on top. In his 38th and final season leading the Bulldogs, Gentry picked up his ninth state championship and fifth in the past 10 seasons. It wasn't the smoothest of rides — Murphy entered the playoffs after a third consecutive loss to Robbinsville, then played two tight playoff games before getting revenge with a 24-14 win over the Black Knights in the Regional Final. The championship, too, was a tight one, with Northside-Pinetown shutting down the run game but not getting enough going on offense in a 14-7 Bulldogs win. Of Gentry's 426 career wins and 366 at Murphy, not many were sweeter than the final one.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO