In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, many of the Maricopa Community Colleges are hosting events that spotlight Hispanic and Latinx culture. “We are proud to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx heritage this month with many opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to engage with Hispanic and Latinx culture and history,” said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. “The Maricopa Community Colleges are always seeking opportunities to serve our Hispanic and Latinx communities, with nine out of 10 of our Colleges designated as Hispanic Serving Institutions. I look forward to celebrating these rich cultures and invite the community to join in on our events.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO