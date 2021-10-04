CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Kevin Tatum celebrates 34th -- and last -- 4-H Week

douglasnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be my 34th and last year celebrating National-Georgia 4-H Week as the County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth in Coffee County. I have had a great career working with youth in Coffee County, but what has a beginning must always have an end. My retirement date is set for the end of November, leaving me just two more months in this position. I have enjoyed being able to assist youth in the discovery of their unique abilities, whether it is leadership, service, public speaking, organizing, or just being a good friend to another 4-H member.

douglasnow.com

Comments / 0

