CHS academies hold initial board meetings

Coffee High Academies wrapped up their initial advisory board meetings with the Academy of Fine Arts, Business, & Information Technology (FBIT). Present at the meeting and pictured are Back Row L to R: AJ Thomas - Computer Science Major and math teacher at GWCFC, Stacey Hill - parent representative, Jeannie Amerson - Consultant Impact 21 & business owner (Becky's Gifts), Dr. Le Lang - Assistant Principal Academy of Fine Arts, Business, & IT, Logan Evans - Director of Information Systems Coffee County School System, Brandy Barlow - CTAE teacher, Brian Norris - Business owner The Martin, Norris Shoes, Lisa Tierney - Member of Coffee Alliance for the Arts, Emily Courson - Director of Tourism & Events Coffee County Chamber of Commerce, Andrea Gray - Academy Lead for Academy of Fine Arts, Business, & IT Front Row L to R: Liz Grantham - Branch Manager Douglas National Bank, Blair Brawner - Owner Eve, James Lowther - Counselor Academy of Fine Arts, Business, & IT, Marterrius Hall - Student Representative, JoAnn Danna - Member Coffee Alliance for the Arts, Amber Whitley - Student Representative.