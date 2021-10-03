Russell scores twice in Sporting KC’s 4-2 win over Dynamo

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 4-2 on Sunday.

Russell converted a penalty kick in the 16th with a shot to the left corner to tie Preki’s 1996 franchise record for goals in consecutive games at five. Russell capped the scoring in the 90th.

Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda also scored for Kansas City (15-6-7).

Fafà Picault and Darwin Quintero scored for Houston’s (5-12-12).



