Bitcoin mining has grown from laptops in a house to a multi-billion dollar, worldwide industry. Miners from around the world compete to solve an algorithm that will allow them to add the next block of transactions to the blockchain. Bitcoin mining is enabling the growth of a new kind of currency that will change the world's approach to money and exchange of value, but it’s also pushing blockchain technology, accelerating the use of sustainability energy, and providing technology for use in other industries. Without mining, there is no Bitcoin to use, and no decentralized currency.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO