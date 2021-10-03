High-resolution Free-breathing late gadolinium enhancement Cardiovascular magnetic resonance to diagnose myocardial injuries following COVID-19 infection
Eur J Radiol. 2021 Sep 20;144:109960. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.109960. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: High-resolution free-breathing late gadolinium enhancement (HR-LGE) was shown valuable for the diagnosis of acute coronary syndromes with non-obstructed coronary arteries. The method may be useful to detect COVID-related myocardial injuries but is hampered by prolonged acquisition times. We aimed to introduce an accelerated HR-LGE technique for the diagnosis of COVID-related myocardial injuries.www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0