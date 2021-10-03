CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-resolution Free-breathing late gadolinium enhancement Cardiovascular magnetic resonance to diagnose myocardial injuries following COVID-19 infection

 7 days ago

Eur J Radiol. 2021 Sep 20;144:109960. doi: 10.1016/j.ejrad.2021.109960. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: High-resolution free-breathing late gadolinium enhancement (HR-LGE) was shown valuable for the diagnosis of acute coronary syndromes with non-obstructed coronary arteries. The method may be useful to detect COVID-related myocardial injuries but is hampered by prolonged acquisition times. We aimed to introduce an accelerated HR-LGE technique for the diagnosis of COVID-related myocardial injuries.

Related
heart.org

Diagnosis and Management of Patients With Myocardial Injury After Noncardiac Surgery

This scientific statement offers a clinical perspective of myocardial injury after non-cardiac surgery (MINS), which discusses the definition, epidemiology, pathophysiology, prognosis, and management of MINS, and future directions for research. MINS is an important clinical diagnosis defined by an elevation of cardiac troponin after non-cardiac surgery, with or without ischemic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A novel fatty acid-binding protein 5 and 7 inhibitor ameliorates oligodendrocyte injury in multiple sclerosis mouse models

EBioMedicine. 2021 Oct 5;72:103582. doi: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103582. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease characterised by the demyelination of mature oligodendrocytes in the central nervous system. Recently, several studies have indicated the vital roles of fatty acid-binding proteins (FABPs) 5 and 7 in regulating the immune response.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The impact of a coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic-related interruption of regular physical rehabilitation on functional abilities in a patient with two chronic neurological diseases: a case report

J Med Case Rep. 2021 Oct 8;15(1):503. doi: 10.1186/s13256-021-03119-3. BACKGROUND: Regular outpatient rehabilitation is prescribed for many patients with chronic neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis, to constantly support patients and their proxies in disease management. Due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, federal institutions and governments worldwide have directed local or nationwide lockdowns. During these times, the provision of regular outpatient rehabilitation service is drastically limited, making it actually impossible for community-dwelling patients with neurological disorders to receive prescribed rehabilitation interventions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
