Cold Front Ushers in Pleasant Forecast for Acadiana’s Work Week

By Bruce Mikells
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, I think it rained at my house every day. No, there weren't any flooding rains or tremendously heavy downpours but it was enough falling water to keep outside projects on hold and lawn and garden maintenance at a standstill. It does look as if this week you will...

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

