Public Health

Prevalence of subjective impairments of the sense of smell and taste in employees of retirement and nursing homes during SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Nurs Open. 2021 Oct 2. doi: 10.1002/nop2.1005. Online ahead of print. AIM: To investigate the usability of querying subjective impairments of the sense of smell and taste in order to improve pre-test probability in testing for SARS-CoV-2. To achieve this, exploring the prevalence of these restrictions in the COVID-19-negative population, as well as nasal co-symptoms.

The Expert Next Door: A Commentary on Interactions with Friends and Family During the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic

Am J Epidemiol. 2021 Oct 7:kwab245. doi: 10.1093/aje/kwab245. Online ahead of print. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic thrust the field of public health into the spotlight. For many epidemiologists, biostatisticians, and other public health professionals, this caused the professional aspects of our lives to collide with the personal, as friends and family reached out with concerns and questions. Learning how to navigate this space was new for many and required refining our communication depending on context, setting, and audience. Some of us took to social media, utilizing our existing personal accounts to share information after sorting through and summarizing the rapidly emerging literature to keep loved ones safe. However, those in our lives sometimes asked unanswerable questions, or began distancing themselves when we suggested more stringent guidance than they hoped, causing additional stress during an already traumatic time. We often had to remind ourselves that we are also individuals experiencing this pandemic, and that our time-intensive efforts were meaningful, relevant, and impactful. As this pandemic and other public health crises continue, we encourage our discipline to consider how we can best use shared lessons from this period, and recognize that our professional knowledge, when used in our personal lives, can promote, protect, and bolster confidence in public health.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Puradigm Releases University of Florida Evaluation SARS‐CoV‐2 Test Results

Study determines Puradigm FLOW Air and Surface Purification technology inactivates a human infectious SARS‐CoV‐2 isolate by 97.7%, the virus that is responsible for causing COVID‐19. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Relationship between CRP at Admission and Thorax CT Findings in Patients Diagnosed with COVID-19

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Oct 8:e14962. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14962. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The current study aims to evaluate the relationship between C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, thorax CT findings and CT-SS in patients presenting to the emergency department with COVID-19. METHODS: Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 by nasopharyngeal rt-PCR (+)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SARS-CoV-2 RNAemia and clinical outcomes in children with COVID-19

J Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 7:jiab491. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab491. Online ahead of print. The burden of COVID-19 in children represents a fraction of cases worldwide, yet a subset of those infected are at risk for severe disease. We measured plasma SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a cohort of 103 children hospitalized with COVID-19 with diverse clinical manifestations. SARS-CoV-2 RNAemia was detected in 27 (26%) of these children, lasted for a median of 6 [2-9] days, and it was associated with higher rates of oxygen administration, admission to the intensive care unit, and longer hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clinical characteristics and outcomes of hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection in a Latin American country: Results from the ECCOVID multicenter prospective study

PLoS One. 2021 Oct 8;16(10):e0258260. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0258260. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Clinical features and outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 infections diverge in different countries. The aim of this study was to describe clinical characteristics and outcomes in a cohort of patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 in Argentina. METHODS: Multicenter prospective cohort study of ≥18...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patterns of antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 among 1.6 million blood donors: Impact of vaccination, United States December 2020 – June 2021

J Infect Dis. 2021 Oct 9:jiab514. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab514. Online ahead of print. From December 2020 to June 2021, 1,654,487 blood donors were tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein and 1,028,547 (62.17%) were reactive. A rapid increase in prevalence was due to vaccination. Among a subset of 1,567,446 donors, 729,771 (46.56%) reported SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, of whom 633,769 (86.84%) were S1-antibody reactive only, in response to vaccination and 68,269 (9.35%) were reactive to both S1 and nucleocapsid, in response to prior infection; the remainder were not reactive to either antibody. Among the 837,675 (53.44%) donors who did not report vaccination, 210,022 (25.07%) had reactivity to both antibodies and 29,446 (3.52%) to S1 only.
SCIENCE
Central COVID-19 Coordination Centers in Germany: description, economic evaluation and systematic review

JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2021 Oct 5. doi: 10.2196/33509. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Central COVID-19 Coordination Centers (CCCC) have been established at several hospitals across Germany with the intention to assist local healthcare professionals in efficiently referring patients with suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection to regional hospitals, and therefore to prevent the collapse of local health system structures. In addition, they coordinate interhospital transfers of COVID-19 patients and provide or arrange specialized telemedical consultations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Man Paralyzed After Needle Breaks, Stays In His Body While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

A 22-year-old man in India has been paralyzed after a needle broke and remained inside his body as he was getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The man, identified as Indresh Ahirwar, got jabbed at a vaccination camp in Lalitpur, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sept. 9. A few hours later, he developed fever and blistering in his hands. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment after his condition deteriorated, reported News 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH

