Man shot after getting into standoff with police during officer-involved shooting, police chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a man involved in an officer-involved shooting was taken into custody early Monday.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers were checking a home on Piccadilly Drive due to a prior shooting there.

Police said they noticed a garage door was left open. They cleared the residence and when they came out of the house, they heard a shot fired.

A man, later identified as Joseph Jaynes, 25, was located near 1616 Piccadilly Drive. He was armed with a rifle and a flashlight.

Police Chief Jakari Young said Jaynes pointed the gun at officers and exchanged gunfire with them.

Jaynes eluded officers and went into the woods, Young said.

Young said Jaynes then got into a standoff with officers and was shot in the leg.

Young said five officers fired shots at Jaynes. None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting. In the meantime, the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Young said Jaynes called 911 for his injuries and the operators were able to connect him to hostage negotiators.

Jaynes was later taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Once he’s been cleared from the hospital, Jaynes will be booked at Volusia County Jail on 10 felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Joseph Calvin Jaynes Mugshot

According to Young, this was the third trip officers had made to the address over the weekend.

Young said two roommates got into a dispute, and one of the roommates shot at the other.

The other roommate was arrested on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Eyewitness News for updates.