Dense Fog Advisory Tonight through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of central and northern Minnesota in effect from 11 pm tonight through 9 am Monday morning. Areas of dense fog will arrive overnight and linger a few hours after sunrise tomorrow. Use caution while traveling!. Visibility as low...
Effective: 2021-10-09 03:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fulton; Henry DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Fulton OH and Henry Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-09 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Houston; Winona DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-08 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Juneau and Adams Counties. In Iowa, Winneshiek County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-08 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Juneau DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Juneau and Adams Counties. In Iowa, Winneshiek County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-08 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-08 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-09 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fillmore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Howard County. In Minnesota, Fillmore County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-09 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Howard DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Howard County. In Minnesota, Fillmore County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-08 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Effective: 2021-10-09 05:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may not be as widespread in portions of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia, but a sudden drop in visibility is possible, especially near bodies of water.
Effective: 2021-10-09 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility to a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will expand in coverage through the evening, especially near Lake Superior.
(FELTON, DE.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Felton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
