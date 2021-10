Carrot cake is one of the rare desserts that combines a veggie with cake and still tastes amazing. Like zucchini bread, it's always great to get a serving of vegetables mixed in with a sweet treat, and this carrot cake is no exception. According to Carrot Museum, the true beginning of carrot cake is not entirely known, so we're not sure exactly who to address our thank you cards to. However, it is believed that Europeans used to enjoy carrot pudding which later transformed into carrot cake. You learn something new everyday, right?

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO