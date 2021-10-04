CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck (MRK) Moves 8.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Merck MRK shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $81.40. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% loss over the past four weeks. Merck’s stock rose as it and partner Ridgeback...

investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Telecoms , Consumer Services and Utilities sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.19%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.51%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Ecopetrol (EC) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ecopetrol (EC) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $13.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5% loss over the past four weeks. Ecopetrol extended its rally for the fourth straight...
STOCKS
investing.com

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $50.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks. Optimistic investor sentiments surrounding the solid...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

The biotech industry is expected to remain in focus as the coronavirus is far from gone and an aging population will require even more healthcare. Given the industry’s solid growth potential, Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), which have performed well so far, could be solid bets for the fourth quarter.The biotech industry came into the limelight last year, with the onset of the COVID-19, as companies rushed to develop a vaccine or a treatment to fight against the virus. The increased attention to the industry fueled record financings and IPOs. Moreover, the ongoing focus on developing gene therapies and synthetic biology to meet the rising demand from an aging population could shape the industry’s growth.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

Positive Week for Stocks Despite Another Big Jobs Miss

Remember that jobs report we’ve been waiting for all week? Well, it wasn’t very good. However, the major indices took it in stride with only slight declines on Friday, leaving us with positive returns for the whole week. And now we can get ready for earnings season. The Government Employment...
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.14%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Energy , Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.14%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were K92 Mining Inc (TSX:...
STOCKS
investing.com

Oshkosh Slips as Q4 Results to Fall Short of Forecast, Cost Pressures Persist

Investing.com – Oshkosh stock (NYSE: OSK ) fell 1.6% in Friday’s trading as the company said its revenue in the fourth quarter ended September 30 is likely to be around $2.05 billion as per preliminary estimates, lower than the forecast of $2.10 billion it had handed out in July. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is Meta Materials a Good Technology Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Smart materials company Meta Materials (MMAT) made its stock market debut through a reverse merger with Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:MMAT). Given the company’s weak fundamentals and stretched valuations, is the stock worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a Canada-based smart materials and photonics company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of functional materials and nanocomposites. On June 28, 2021, the company went public through a reverse takeover deal with the energy company Torchlight Energy Resources.
STOCKS
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for UBS Group AG

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (SIX:UBSG) on Thursday, setting a price target of CHF20, which is approximately 31.13% above the present share price of $16.44. Payen expects UBS Group AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the fourth quarter...
STOCKS
investing.com

Two Midcap Stocks With Solid Growth Potential

The BSE Midcap index delivered a 2.43% return marginally higher than Sensex's 2.2% in a week. While scanning the midcap universe, we came across two stocks with solid potential to deliver superior returns over the medium term. 1. Grindwell Norton Ltd (NS: GRNN ) Grindwell Norton Ltd belongs to the...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Top Canadian Dividend Aristocrat to Buy at a Discount

When it comes to reliable income-generating assets that have proven themselves to be safe investments for Canadian investors, high-quality Canadian dividend-growth stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) are at the top. It is not often that you find high-quality companies like these trading for a discount, but when that happens,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Lordstown Motors vs. Lucid Group: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?

Electric vehicle stocks, such as Lordstown Motors (RDIE) and Lucid Group (LCID,) might seem attractive to investors, given the recent sell-off this year. But while one company still commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation, the other is grappling with weak fundamentals and a slew of management issues.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming decade, as governments all over the world ramp up their efforts to shift towards clean energy solutions to fight climate change. While still at a nascent stage, the EV space is already attracting both new and legacy automobile manufacturers making this vertical somewhat crowded.
ECONOMY

