Dense Fog Advisory Tonight through Monday Morning

Effective: 2021-10-09 05:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may not be as widespread in portions of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia, but a sudden drop in visibility is possible, especially near bodies of water.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO