Linda Laine Installed as Weller Distinguished Professor at Central College

Linda Laine, professor of communication studies at Central College, was installed as the Kenneth J. Weller Distinguished Professor of the Liberal Arts on Sept. 29. Laine has taught at Central since 2004 and was promoted to professor in 2018. She enjoys guiding students in their own research and facilitating their application of theory to service learning, internships and other projects. She teaches a wide array of courses, including organizational, intercultural and health communication, as well as first year seminar and research methods.