Stony Brook, NY

Women's Soccer's Home Winning Streak Halts at 11

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTONY BROOK, N.Y — The women's soccer team entered Sunday afternoon with an 11-game home winning streak but could not advance it, as UNH won 3-0 at LaValle Stadium. The Wildcats scored early in the 18th minute, as a ball into the box snuck past three people around the penalty spot and into the far netting to give the visitors the lead. They built on the advantage in quick succession right out of halftime, scoring twice in 71 seconds in the 49th and 50th minutes.

