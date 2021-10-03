CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Breaking Down The Unspoken Art of the “Michigan Goodbye”

By Maitlynn Mossolle
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saying goodbye or leaving a loved one's house in Michigan is a delicate dance, one that requires perfect timing, probably something in your hands, and an excuse of why you are leaving...even if you don't need one. There have been viral tweets, jokes, and other lore written about this specific...

witl.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Vintage photos of Mulliken, Michigan: 1890s-1900s

“Hey, kids! Put on your Sunday best – we're going to Mulliken!”. Mulliken sits quietly in Eaton County's Roxand Township, playin' it cool and happy to be away from big city life. The village's beginnings date back to 1888, when Thomas E. Potter arrived and decided to kick up a...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Cemeteries: 39 Vintage Photos

But people have had such a fascination with cemeteries for centuries. 1) There are those who enjoy the serenity and take walks through graveyards for the peace and quiet. 2) Some hope to have some kind of paranormal experience. 3) Others hope to stumble across a little piece of local...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Huron Daily Tribune

Birdsall: Story of 'goodbye kisses' will break the stoniest hearts

Once in a great while, a news item pops up in my social media feed that makes me stop and say to myself, “Wow, I wish I would’ve had the chance to write that story.”. It’s one of those news articles that hits you where it counts and stays with you after you’ve turned the page or continued scrolling through your news feed.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Breaking Down
100.7 WITL

10 Classic Cocktails Reimagined With a Michigan Twist

Here in Michigan, we already know a lot of us like to drink...how else would we keep warm during our treacherous winters?. Of course, there are plenty of craft breweries to visit, but what about the folks who don't like beer? GASP, I know, but there ARE people out there (like my mom).
MICHIGAN STATE
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Unspoken Tradition, “Irons in the Fire”

In Their Words: “When Unspoken Tradition first started playing in an organized way, we came up with the slogan, ‘Working Class Bluegrass.’ We’ve all held full-time jobs the whole time we’ve been together and I think we’re all proud to be workers, providers, and family men. I also think it means we can all relate well to the message of ‘Irons in the Fire.’ To me, this song is about trying to find solace in the grind; being able to separate the headaches that come with hard work from the purpose and product it provides. This song reminds me of all the hard-working men and women in my family who came before me, who directly or indirectly affected my quality of life. Every time we perform this song, I can see their faces. Songwriters Aaron Bibelhauser and Steve Guenthner really outdid themselves with this song and I’m thankful we had an opportunity to record it. We shot the video in a blacksmith shop on the campus of Warren Wilson College. It was hot and the whole place looked, smelled, and felt like hard work, if work ever had those characteristics. It was the perfect spot to capture the theme of ‘Irons in the Fire’ and the energy there made us all dig into the recording process even more.” — Audie McGinnis, Unspoken Tradition (vocalist and guitarist)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan loses 2022 defensive commitment

Clearwater (FL) 2022 four-star edge defender Mario Eugenio decommitted from Michigan on Thursday morning he reported via his Twitter account. Eugenio is the sixth prospect to decommit from the Michigan recruiting class but the first to do it since the 2021 season began. Eugenio chose Michigan over Miami (FL) and...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Wow! This Trendy Waffle Cone Stuffed With Fried Chicken Coming To Michigan

Eating is one of life's joys in my book, and there is nothing I won't try at least once. That's how I learned to love escargot (snails), Sushi, and even liver and onions. Ha. We had nine kids in our family and what mom put on the table we ate or went to bed hungry. I guess that may be why there are not too many foods I don't like. I am also up for any new things on the menu that may be put in front of my palette.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy