Imane Halal '23 was born in Brooklyn 10 days after the terrorist attacks Twitter. Imane Halal ’23 wrote an op-ed for the Morning Call about life as a Muslim American following the Sept. 11 attacks. Hala, a women’s, gender, and sexuality studies major with a minor in anthropology and sociology, shares how although she is not old enough to remember the events of Sept. 11, the aftermath has impacted her and others of her generation.

EASTON, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO