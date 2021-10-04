CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama spends more than a half-million dollars a year on a Confederate memorial. Black historical sites struggle to keep their doors open.

By Emmanuel Felton
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN CREEK, Ala. — Down a country road, past a collection of ramshackle mobile homes, sits a 102-acre "shrine to the honor of Alabama's citizens of the Confederacy." The state’s Confederate Memorial Park is a sprawling complex, home to a small museum and two well-manicured cemeteries with neat rows of headstones — that look a lot like those in Arlington National Cemetery — for hundreds of Confederate veterans. The museum, which director Calvin Chappelle said has about 30,000 visitors a year, seeks to tell an “impartial” history of the Civil War.

Liberty WILL Survive
4d ago

Stop taking away rights for everyone, you want something bigger and better WORK FOR IT! Taking away and removing history from everyone else does not make your history better or more important. Everyone deserves a history no matter how it plays out. No one today should have to apologize or be made to feel ashamed of what their fore fathers did, or didn’t do. I have just as much right to feel pride in my family history as you do.

Reply(4)
14
Sammy Wyrosdick
4d ago

this is only to incite racism but I say they should spend more and put our damn statues back

Reply(7)
10
Eye third
4d ago

Alabama will never change, stupidity is embedded in the bloodstained soils from the Birmingham church bombings, to the Edmond Pettus Bridge. Remember Godly people, you know I'm talking about, A tiger never changes their stripes. They just passed them along to their offsprings. WE BETTER GET IT!

Reply(12)
5
