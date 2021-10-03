CPW Begins to Stock pure Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout into Sand Creek Lakes

The cause of the California oil spill may have been identified. Authorities say the source of the spill that dispersed up to 144,000 gallons of oil in the Pacific Ocean likely came from a 13-inch split found in a 4,000 foot section of the pipe that had been pulled about 105 feet to the side. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Eillsher said “the pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it’s kind of an almost semicircle.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO