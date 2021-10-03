CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPW Begins to Stock pure Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout into Sand Creek Lakes

Cover picture for the articleColorado Parks and Wildlife successfully stocked a small number of pure Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout into Upper and Lower Sand Creek Lakes via helicopter on Aug. 24. The fish used to stock the lakes came from the nearby Medano Creek drainage, which is located in the Great Sand Dunes National Preserve in the San Luis Valley. That drainage was previously restored with Rio Grande cutthroat trout in the 1980s.

CBS Denver

Parks And Wildlife Team Hikes Pikes Peak To Stock Unique Cutthroat Trout In Fishless Stream

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado cutthroat trout with unique genetics are now swimming in waterways on Pikes Peak as Colorado Parks and Wildlife works to make sure a species rescued from a wildfire has a long future. A team headed by CPW aquatic biologist Cory Noble made a 5 mile round trip hike in cold, snowy weather on the northwest slope of Pikes Peak this week carrying fish in backpacks to put them into the North French Creek. Biologists and team hike Pikes Peak to stock Hayden cutthroat trout (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “These are Colorado River cutthroat trout that were...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CPW releases thousands of genetically unique cutthroat trout on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists released hundreds of fish into the wild on Pikes Peak. Tuesday, trucks carrying genetically unique Hayden Creek cutthroat trout made their way up Pikes Peak. From there, CPW aquatic biologists and staff packed up the fish and hiked through rain and snow to stock The post CPW releases thousands of genetically unique cutthroat trout on Pikes Peak appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cbs4local.com

Sediment removal helps improve flow of Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The International Boundary and Water Commission removed the piles of sand that formed islands in the Rio Grande river in an effort to maintain water flow. "Right now we've been removing sediment for the past three years from Vinton bridge all the way to executive...
VINTON, TX
flyfisherman.com

The Future of Pyramid Lake's Lahontan Cutthroats

The Paiute people's protection and perseverance provide opportunity for bigger fish and better fishing. This article was originally titled "The Paiute Fisheaters" in the June-July 2020 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. The story of the Lahontan cutthroat is one of survival, against all odds. They are the largest of the...
SCIENCE
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
Only In Arizona

Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Swansea In Arizona

Finding abandoned places in Arizona isn’t difficult. Ghost towns, derelict buildings, and forgotten mining shafts are everywhere, so it’s a rare spot to find one almost erased from memory. In such cases, it’s typically the distance that separates a well-known ghost town from one history forgot. This is one such town. Step inside the creepiest […] The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Swansea In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Eats Moose After Dragging It To Shoulder of Road

It must be a good day for a bear when they land a moose. In all fairness, this big brown bear didn't hunt the moose down - the moose was injured by being hit by a passing vehicle. But a bear is not above eating a little roadkill, especially if it's fresh.
ANIMALS
wfxb.com

Authorities Believe They Know the Cause of the Oil Spill in California

The cause of the California oil spill may have been identified. Authorities say the source of the spill that dispersed up to 144,000 gallons of oil in the Pacific Ocean likely came from a 13-inch split found in a 4,000 foot section of the pipe that had been pulled about 105 feet to the side. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Eillsher said “the pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it’s kind of an almost semicircle.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

About 200,000 trout to be stocked in eastern Idaho waters this October

Idaho Fish and Game has a treat for anglers with nearly 200,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout being stocked in eastern Idaho waters during the month of October. “It’s typically a big month for stocking trout because predatory birds that feed on the fish are gone or leaving, waters are cooler, and fishing managers are providing good fall fishing opportunities and loading up for ice fisheries,” said Bryan Grant, fish hatchery complex manager with Fish and Game.
IDAHO STATE
Panhandle Post

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled this fall in Panhandle

LINCOLN – Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter. Cutthroat and tiger trout stockings also are scheduled for a select number of...
LINCOLN, NE

