The changing colors that define autumn’s beauty

The traveler: Diane Sisko, Woodbury. The evening light in this tranquil Vermilion River scene near Danville, Ill., gives the illusion of fall colors, although Sisko snapped the photo amid the greenery of early May. Sisko was returning to Minnesota from Florida and was in need of a last-minute overnight booking at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. "Although we didn't have a reservation, we found this gorgeous campsite right on the river.The light was just right when we pulled in and I took this shot.The fishing boat was in just the right spot and in 15 minutes, the light would be gone."For Sisko, who shoots with a Sony a7R III mirrorless camera, it was a serendipitous travel moment. "It was so peaceful. We randomly picked this campsite in this park from a map and felt so lucky to be there."

WOODBURY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO