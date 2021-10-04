CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

New plant in Germany aims to cut flying’s carbon footprint

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWERLTE, Germany (AP) — German officials have unveiled what they say is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene as part of an effort to reduce the climate impact of flying. The facility near Germany’s northwestern border with the Netherlands will use water and electricity from nearby wind farms to produce just eight barrels of e-fuel each day. The organizations behind the project say its purpose is to show that the process is technologically feasible and economically viable once it is scaled up. The project is led by Atmosfair, a German non-profit group that provides ways for individuals and companies to offset their carbon emissions. National carrier Lufthansa will be the first customer to use the synthetic kerosene.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Business Secretary: Renewables will shield households from soaring gas bills

Consumers will be better insulated from erratic gas prices as wind and solar power start providing more energy to the UK’s households, the Business Secretary has said.Kwasi Kwarteng said that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.“The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” he told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK.We will use the wealth of Britain's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mediapost.com

Google Search Sustainability Data Will Force Companies To Shrink Carbon Footprints

Google has spent years reducing its carbon footprint. Now it’s focused on helping people using its platforms reduce theirs. On Wednesday the company announced new services focused on reducing planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions, which are primarily found on Search, Maps, Travel, and Nest. And to keep people updated on their investments, Google will show people an aggregate climate score on their own portfolio in Google finance.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Carbon Footprint#Wind Farms#Carbon Emissions#Associated Press Werlte#Ap#Lufthansa
Tree Hugger

Carbon Footprint of Computing and ICT May Be Bigger Than Expected, Study Says

As Monday’s Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outage proved, we are ever more dependent on information technology for entertainment, work, and human connection. But what is the climate cost of all our viral videos and group chats?. A new study published in Patterns last month suggests the carbon footprint of Information...
TECHNOLOGY
Flight Global.com

Search for carbon-cutting breakthroughs delay new-aircraft launches

Ambitious carbon-reduction goals have led airframers to pursue longer-term, more-revolutionary technologies rather than bringing incremental efficiency improvements to market faster, according to a top Airbus executive. Asked if Airbus might be able to launch a new-aircraft project sooner if not for broad interest in significantly cutting carbon output, Airbus chief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Google launches new features to help users shrink their carbon footprints

Google announced a suite of new features that it says will help people who use their platforms make more sustainable choices. The new services focus on reducing planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions and are primarily found on Search, Maps, Travel, and Nest. But before we get into the details of how...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
ecowatch.com

Aviation: Germany Opens World's First Plant for Clean Jet Fuel

On the day that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a commitment to reach "net zero" CO2 emissions by 2050, the nonprofit organization Atmosfair has opened the world's first plant to produce carbon-neutral jet fuel. The group, which offers offsets for emissions from flights, announced Monday that its site...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
adafruit.com

World’s Largest Carbon Capture Plant in Action

Orca is the world’s first and largest direct carbon capture and storage plant. According to Swiss company Climeworks, Orca will be able to remove 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year. Here’s more from Science Focus:. The carbon dioxide that Orca captures is mixed with water and is...
INDUSTRY
finextra.com

CommBank app to track customer carbon footprints

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is to provide personalised carbon footprints for customers based on their spending data in a partnership with fintech start-up CoGo. The first phase of the partnership will allow a select group of retail customers to view their carbon footprint via the CommBank app and offset their previous month’s transactions by purchasing carbon credits. This new feature will be available to all retail customers next year.
SMALL BUSINESS
NRDC

New Energy Efficiency Rules Will Cut Carbon & Lower Costs

With the sixth annual Energy Efficiency Day planned for Wednesday, it’s a good time to remember that efficiency is one of the most effective ways to fight dangerous climate pollution and catalyze action to address historic underinvestment in vulnerable communities. To do just that, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently passed several critical decisions that re-envision energy efficiency and lay the groundwork to ensure everyone can reap the benefits of cutting energy waste.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Reduce Your Carbon Footprint and Energy Bills With a Solar Home

Global warming is a form of climate change that could dramatically affect our ecosystem and all life forms living in it. Earth is a gigantic greenhouse, and any changes to the natural atmospheric conditions due to excessive quantities of gases like carbon dioxide and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) trap heat from sunlight, blocking it from escaping to space.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

European Commission hints at solar module carbon footprint standards

Plans by the European Commission to introduce eco-design and energy labeling requirements to solar modules and inverters sold in the EU have also mentioned the possibility of regulating for carbon footprint standards. The EU executive is planning to potentially introduce regulation requiring solar modules, inverters “and systems” to be designed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Thailand’s Largest Companies Aim to Create Carbon Exchange Market

10 of Thailand’s largest and most successful companies, along with the state-owned electricity generator, have created their own voluntary emissions program that deals in offsets, one they hope to build upon to eventually create a robust carbon-trading market, reports Bloomberg. These companies have built a framework based upon the markets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Chip shortage spurs new wave of car plant closures in Germany

Three automakers announced Thursday new temporary closures of manufacturing sites in Germany over a global shortage of semiconductors, with Opel closing a plant until 2022—the longest such stoppage so far. Germany's vital car industry has been severely hit by supply problems this year, with Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and Daimler factories...
BUSINESS
BBC

Clacton Airshow looks to reduce carbon footprint

An airshow which usually burns through more than 100,000 litres of jet fuel for entertainment is looking at ways to reduce its impact on the environment. Tendring District Council is to research schemes to offset the carbon footprint of the Clacton Airshow, which it said generated 275 tonnes of carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy