CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ethiopian PM begins 2nd term saying war exacts ‘heavy price’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has begun a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war against Tigray forces he describes as “hateful” toward the nation. A handful of visiting African leaders is urging him to hold things together. Abiy told the inauguration crowd that the Tigray conflict “has made us pay a heavy price.” And he bristled at international pressure as concerns grow over the human toll of the war, saying “there are those who showed us their true friendship and those who betrayed us.” He didn’t name names.

keyt.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
WSAV-TV

Ethiopia’s PM sworn in for a second term as war spreads

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in Monday for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war, as a handful of visiting African leaders urged him to hold the nation together. Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the...
POLITICS
AFP

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Afar as army mounts 'offensive'

Fighting has resumed in northern Ethiopia's Afar region after a month-long lull, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP Wednesday, as the government appeared to be pressing a new offensive. There were reports of an armed clash Tuesday in the town of Awra, in Afar's Fenti zone, including use of heavy weapons by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that killed multiple civilians, the humanitarian sources said. The reports could not be independently verified and officials in Afar could not be reached for comment. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda denied claims the rebels had used heavy weapons against civilians but confirmed there had been fresh hostilities in Afar.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Reuters

Ethiopian PM to keep finance minister in new cabinet

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday re-nominated his finance and foreign affairs to remain in his new cabinet, but shuffled other positions to include leaders from small opposition parties. Abiy's government won June's election in a landslide, and will face little opposition in...
WORLD
AFP

UN recalls Ethiopia migration head over Tigray war remarks

The United Nation's migration agency has put its Ethiopia chief on administrative leave, citing "unauthorised interviews" in which she complained of being sidelined by UN higher-ups she claimed were sympathetic to Tigrayan rebels. The letter, which does not refer to Achieng by name, says she was "immediately recalled" and "put on administrative leave" pending an investigation.
AFRICA
whbl.com

Ethiopian offensive in two northern regions intensifies, Tigrayan forces say

NAIROBI (Reuters) – An air and ground offensive by Ethiopian troops and their allies against rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region is intensifying, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces said on Wednesday, claiming “staggering” casualties. Getachew Reda of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) told Reuters by phone that...
MILITARY
The Independent

Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people.The United Nations considers Western Sahara as Africa’s last territory to be decolonized, but its envoys have failed to set the stage for a referendum on its future since a ceasefire was signed 30 years ago between Morocco, which had annexed it in 1975, and the independence-seeking Polisario Front The conflict has received renewed attention due to growing frustration among the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#War#Addis Ababa#Ap#African
The Independent

Qatar diplomat emphasizes engagement with Taliban at forum

Qatar s diplomatic point man on Afghanistan said Tuesday countries should engage the country's new Taliban rulers, warning that isolation could lead to a wide-reaching security threat, as happened when al-Qaida used the country as a base to plot the 9/11 attacks.Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he's held conversations with the Taliban about pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls' access to education and the importance of an inclusive government. Qatar’s policies and insights on Afghanistan are watched closely because the tiny gas-rich nation has...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighboring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting a territory potentially rich in oil and gas.The ruling on Tuesday by the United Nations’ highest court is legally binding, though the court has no enforcement powers. The court rejected Kenya’s claim of the maritime boundary it sought, saying Kenya had not consistently maintained it. The court instead leaned closer to Somalia’s claim of a straight line into the Indian Ocean from their border.But the court rejected Somalia’s pursuit of reparations after the country alleged that...
POLITICS
KEYT

Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but also that the future of self-ruled Taiwan is increasingly becoming a powder keg where a mishap or miscalculation could lead to confrontation while Chinese and American ambitions are at odds. China seeks to return the strategically and symbolically important island and the U.S. sees Taiwan in the context of broader challenges from China. Leader Xi Jinping on the weekend again emphasized reunification of the nation must and will be realized.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
KEYT

Syrian allies vow response to Israeli strike, also blame US

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s defense ministry says one of its soldiers has been killed and three injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on a telecommunication tower in the central province of Homs. Syrian air defenses responded to the incoming missiles, which the defense ministry said originated from the Tanf region in southeast Syria. Iran-backed groups in Syria vowed a “harsh response” to the Israeli strikes. It was a rare acknowledgement that their bases had been struck. Those groups also blamed the United States. The U.S. has a small outpost in the Tanf area that straddles the Baghdad-Damascus highway.
MILITARY
KEYT

Rome trial opens for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

ROME (AP) — The trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces has started in a Rome courtroom. The Egyptians weren’t on hand Thursday to face charges they were involved in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni. His body was found on a highway days after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 2016. He was in Cairo to research union activities among street vendors as part of his doctoral thesis. Human rights activists have said the marks on his body resembled those resulting from widespread torture in Egyptian facilities. Egyptian authorities have alleged he fell victim to ordinary robbers.
WORLD
KEYT

Mali’s Timbuktu fears jihadis as France reduces troops

TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — Many residents of Timbuktu are worried that when French troops pull out of the city in northern Mali, jihadis will return to impose strict Shariah law including public whippings and amputations. The Islamic extremists ruled Timbuktu in 2012 and banned music and destroyed historic mausoleums, saying they were idolatrous. French troops led the military campaign in 2013 that pushed the jihadis from Mali’s northern cities. But the rebels remain in the surrounding desert and launch violent attacks. Timbuktu residents and officials fear the extremists will return to rule the cities after the French close their military bases in northern Mali.
MILITARY
The Independent

Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

Qatar s foreign minister said isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer” and argued Wednesday that engaging with the former insurgents could empower the more moderate voices among them.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke amid a flurry of diplomatic meetings taking place in Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years in the lead-up to their takeover of Afghanistan in August. The world has been looking to see how the Taliban transition from two decades of insurgency and war to governance after they seized control of Kabul and the rest...
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy