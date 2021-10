From August to September, there are few changes at the top in the eight markets reported on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs. Adult contemporary stations remain top-rated in New York, Houston and Los Angeles, where iHeartMedia's KOST moves out of a tie for number one in August to take the prize by itself. News/talk stations also claim the top rank in three markets: San Francisco and Atlanta, where pubcaster KQED and Cox Media'a WSB-AM are longtime leaders, and Chicago, where Audacy's WBBM-AM moves back into first place. Meanwhile, CHR and Adult R&B stations continue their dominance in Dallas and Philadelphia, respectively.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO