CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks fall on tech slide, oil hits highest level since 2014

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks fell Monday as Wall Street comes off its worst week since winter. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.5%. Technology and communications stocks fell. The price of U.S. oil rose above $77 per barrel for the first time since 2014 as OPEC stuck to a plan for cautious production increases. Rising energy prices helped oil companies gain ground. Tesla rose 0.8% after the electric vehicle maker reported surprisingly good third-quarter deliveries. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49% from 1.47% Friday.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Companies#Treasury
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Oil prices log fresh multiyear highs on bets for higher demand, but EIA posts biggest weekly U.S. supply climb since March

Oil futures rise Thursday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices notching fresh multiyear highs after the International Energy Agency underlined climbing demand from power generators in the face of soaring prices for natural gas and coal, but a third straight weekly rise in domestic crude inventories kept price gains in check.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Weekly Mortgage Demand Stalls, as Rates Jump to Highest Level Since June

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.18% from 3.14%. Applications to refinance a home loan fell 1% for the week and were 16% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage rates continued their trudge higher last week, leaving most...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy