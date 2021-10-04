At Vatican trial, defense questions the legal system itself

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Defense lawyers are questioning the very legitimacy of the Vatican tribunal where 10 people are on trial on finance-related charges. In motions ahead of the resumption of the trial Tuesday, they are arguing their clients can’t get a fair trial in an absolute monarchy where the pope has already intervened in the case and where prosecutors have failed to turn over key evidence. They have alleged numerous procedural violations by the prosecutors. Most recently, prosecutors have refused to provide the videotaped testimony of their main suspect-turned-star witness, citing his privacy. The prosecutors have acknowledged some procedural errors and vowed to remedy them but have defended the legitimacy of the trial.