Congress & Courts

Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died. Akin’s son Perry says in a statement that his father died late Sunday at age 74 from cancer. Akin’s comment in 2012 that women’s bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate that year and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates. He represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years before running for the Senate. His career was overshadowed by the outrage from the post-primary comment in a television interview after he was asked whether he would support allowing abortions in cases of rape.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Rep. Akin’s beliefs inspired some to do just the opposite

Regarding “Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies” (Oct. 4): It’s a pity that Todd Akin, who died Oct. 3, is remembered mostly, if at all, for his “legitimate rape” comment that crashed his U.S. Senate candidacy in 2012. Letter: Hawley embarrassed state as Gen. Milley testified.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A decade ago, the GOP purged Todd Akin as a radical. Today, it embraces worse.

Former congressman Todd Akin, the Missouri Republican who died late Sunday, sparked one of the biggest political firestorms in the country during the 2012 election year, when he claimed that “legitimate rape” doesn’t cause pregnancy — thus implying that women who seek abortions claiming to have been impregnated by rape are lying. That medically absurd claim sunk Akin’s U.S. Senate candidacy.
bizjournals

Todd Akin, former U.S. congressman from Missouri, dies

Todd Akin, a former U.S. representative whose remark that women's bodies can prevent conception in cases of “legitimate rape” cost him a U.S. Senate seat, died late Sunday at age 74. Akin, who died at his home in Wildwood, had battled cancer for several years, according to a statement by...
thefocus.news

Who is Lulli Boe, wife of the late politician Todd Akin?

Find out more about Lulli Boe, wife of late politician Tom Akin following the Missouri Republican and ex-representative’s death. American politician Todd Akin has passed away at the age of 74 after battling cancer for several years. The House member from Missouri was running for Senate but reportedly lost the...
Todd Akin
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin dead at 74

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died at age 74. According to The Associated Press, the Wildwood Republican died Sunday night after a long bout with cancer, Perry Akin, the former lawmaker’s son, said in a statement. “He was a devoted Christian, a great father...
The Associated Press

Rape remark defined Akin’s campaign, McCaskill win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri congressman Todd Akin called it his “six-second mistake.” As it turns out, his remark about “legitimate rape” was more than enough to sink his U.S. Senate campaign. Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill notched a resounding victory over her Republican challenger in Tuesday’s election, achieving the...
Variety

Federal Judge Suspends Enforcement of New Texas Abortion Law

A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend the state’s new law banning most abortions, according to the Associated Press. On Wednesday, Judge Robert Pitman of Austin, Texas explained why he believes the law is an “offensive deprivation” of constitutional rights in a 113-page opinion. “From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” Pitman wrote in the opinion, according to the AP. “That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one...
Washington Post

How Trump’s repulsive new attack on the Jan. 6 probe could do lasting damage

It’s bad enough that Donald Trump has successfully required Republicans to maintain absolute fealty to the mythology that his conduct on Jan. 6 was beyond reproach. This will make a true national reckoning with that day far harder. But it gets worse: This could also make reforms to prevent a future Jan. 6 less likely, with terrible long-term consequences.
