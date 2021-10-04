CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

2 win medicine Nobel for showing how we react to heat, touch

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch. The revelations could lead to new ways of treating pain or even heart disease. Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian separately identified receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure. Researchers are working on drugs to target them. But the breakthroughs happened decades ago and have not yet yielded many effective new treatments for pain. The Nobel Committee announced the winners Monday. Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to help pinpoint the nerve sensors that respond to heat. Patapoutian found pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation.

The Weather Channel

Discovery of Receptors for Temperature and Touch Wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 has been jointly awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. The Nobel laureates' discoveries have unlocked one of the secrets of nature by explaining the molecular basis for sensing heat, cold and mechanical force, which is fundamental for our ability to feel, interpret and interact with our internal and external environment.
SCIENCE
David Julius
Ars Technica

Understanding how we sense touch, temperature earns a Nobel

Today's Nobel Prize is in Physiology or Medicine, which often means biology these days. And 2021 is not an exception, as two researchers have won for their discoveries regarding how humans detect their immediate environment through the sense of touch. David Julius won half the prize for identifying the protein that allows us to sense painful heat or its chemical mimic from chili peppers, and Ardem Patapoutian gets the other half by figuring out how we sense physical touch.
SCIENCE
Silicon Republic

Nobel Prize for US scientists who discovered how we sense heat and touch

Researchers David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian discovered how heat and touch are turned into electric signals in our body. Two US scientists behind the discoveries that helped us better understand how temperature and touch can initiate signals in our nervous system have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
SCIENCE
Mercury News

How we feel: Chile peppers led a UCSF scientist to a Nobel Prize in medicine

Throughout human history, we’ve puzzled over how our bodies feel the cold of ice, the heat of fire, the ache of injury and the loving embrace of a friend. On Monday morning, two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for finding the sites in our cells that signal temperature, pain and pressure. Their work is expected to help create a much-needed roadmap for the design of better medicines.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MassLive.com

How do we sense temperature? Former Massachusetts college student answers that question, sharing Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

That question has been answered, earning Massachusetts science’s highest honor. Over the last four decades, Dr. David Julius has risen to the top of the field of physiology, leading a major university’s physiology department, making groundbreaking advancements in understanding our sense of touch, and on Monday sharing a Nobel Prize for those discoveries.
SCIENCE
