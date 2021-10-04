CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans lining up recently to make complaints at a Taliban-run police station found something new. The police did not demand bribes. That’s a stark contrast to the ousted, U.S.-led government, under which corruption was rampant at every level. The Taliban are promising a return of some of their harsh punishments that made them notorious. That has many Afghans afraid. But some of them also say they are giving the Taliban a chance if it means greater stability and fewer corrupt officials reaching into their pockets.

