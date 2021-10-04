Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others

As an Afghan transgender woman, Radwin has suffered brutal sexual violence on the streets and even rejection by her family. But with the Taliban back in power, she fears she will be killed because of her identity -- and she is desperate to flee the country. Trans people like Radwin have long been among the most marginalised in Afghanistan, where discrimination against the LGBTQ community is pervasive, and where being gay or transgender is widely seen as indecent and sinful. Even under the ousted US-backed government, gay sex was illegal while LGBTQ people were denied access to certain health services and fired from their jobs.

