Strand Of Oaks – In Heaven review: positivity radiates irresistibly in these most trying times

Like many musicians, Mark Tremonti has been busy working on new music since the pandemic started, and last month saw the Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist revealed his first new album for his solo project Tremonti since 2018’s A Dying Machine. With Marching In Time now out in the world and the guitarist once again free and able to tour again, we caught up with him to chat from a hotel room in Nashville where he awaited his next live date.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO