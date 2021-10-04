CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strand Of Oaks – In Heaven review: positivity radiates irresistibly in these most trying times

By Gary Walker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEraserland, Timothy Showalter’s seventh album as Strand Of Oaks, was one of the great slow-burning successes of 2019. His soul-searching ruminations stretched out over vast cosmic Americana canvases scattered with explosive classic-rock dynamics. Since then, much has happened in Showalter’s world. He’s moved from Philadelphia to Austin, Texas, found sobriety and been immersed in the cruel realities of grief. Despite it all, the 39-year-old returns two years later with a radiant, hopeful batch of songs graced by some exceptional guitar playing.

