Top 20 elements to the perfect walk

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfect walk should include picturesque views, wildlife including butterflies, birds and squirrels, and last no longer than three hours. A study of 2,000 walkers found peace and quiet is the most important part of a stroll or hike for two thirds of those polled. Also among the top 20...

