Bucs vs. Patriots inactives: Who's in, who's out for Sunday night?

By Luke Easterling
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s Week 4 road matchup against the New England Patriots. There are some big names on the list, but none of them are surprising at this point. Tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not make the trip to New England, while cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard had already been ruled out.

WDSU

3 Saints Asst. coaches out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots due to COVID-19 protocols

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive assistantsRyan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff. Saints offensive assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Announce 2 Key Players Out Vs. Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially ruled out two players for Sunday night’s matchup against the New England Patriots — one on each side of the ball. On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Jamel Dean will both not play this weekend, per Bucs insider Rick Stroud.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out for Game vs Patriots

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will be without his partner in crime, Rob Gronkowski, when the Buccaneers take the field against the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski did not make trip to New England due to ongoing complications from his rib injury he suffered and has been ruled out, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL
Boston

Remembering the Patriots receivers who made it into Tom Brady’s circle of trust

There were several receivers during Brady’s 20 seasons here who thrived in their working relationship. Some may even owe their careers to him. All are worth celebrating. I have a theory. Maybe I’m wrong, and maybe it’s silly, but I’ve had it since, oh, Tom Brady stared hate-daggers through receiver Joey Galloway on the sideline during a game early in the 2009 season.
NFL
Jaydon Mickens
Person
Rob Gronkowski
NBC Sports

Sherman joins Tom Brady's Bucs as showdown vs. Patriots nears

Sunday night's much-anticipated Week 4 matchup between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium certainly isn't lacking juicy storylines. But we got one more thrown into the mix Friday. Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman announced on his new podcast that he is signing with...
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots-Bucs Week 4 Key Matchups, Who Has the Razor’s Edge?

The Patriots will be appearing… ready or not, on the national stage this Sunday as they take on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs at Gillette Stadium. The game itself has been overshadowed (at least locally in Boston), by the obsession with many with the upcoming novel of the New England dynasty. However, we digress.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bucs' roster move highlights team's lack of CB depth vs. Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heavily favored to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday night, and with good reason. The defending Super Bowl champions are loaded on both sides of the ball and have a quarterback highly motivated to stick it to his former team at Gillette Stadium. But...
NFL
#Bucs#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#Buccaneers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New England Patriots
PatsFans.com

Patriots News October 3, Brady’s Return, Players to Watch vs the Bucs

Good morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 10-3, and AFC East Notes. Gameday, as the Patriots face a big game against the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers tonight on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs seemingly have few if any weaknesses, (other than a banged up and depleted secondary) so, this will be a big measuring stick for the rebuilding Patriots.
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Gronkowski out for Sunday’s showdown with Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his return trip to New England because of a rib injury. Gronkowski was downgraded to out by the team and did not travel with the Super Bowl champions for Sunday night’s anticipated matchup with the Patriots. Gronkowski was listed as doubtful on Friday.
NFL
