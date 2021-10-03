Bucs vs. Patriots inactives: Who's in, who's out for Sunday night?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s Week 4 road matchup against the New England Patriots. There are some big names on the list, but none of them are surprising at this point. Tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not make the trip to New England, while cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard had already been ruled out.bucswire.usatoday.com
