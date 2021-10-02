Pokemon Journeys Is Headed Towards a Short Break
Pokemon Journeys recently brought back a major character into the fold with Cynthia, adding the classic Pokemon trainer to the roster of major returns that have been arriving in the latest season of the popular anime franchise. While the series has been releasing episodes at a steady clip, exploring the journey of Ash and Goh as they attempt to become stronger trainers with the goal of defeating the trainers of the Galar Region, it seems as if the anime will be taking a brief hiatus for one of its episodes that is set to premiere this month.comicbook.com
