A brand new rumor has refueled the continued rumors a few new Silent Hill title being in growth. For fairly a while, a number of sources have claimed that Sony is engaged on a brand new installment for the sequence, doubtless as a PS5 unique title. Varied ‘insiders’ backed up these rumors, however up to now, we haven’t obtained any official affirmation a few new Silent Hill truly being in growth. The brand new sport is alleged to be a delicate reboot that can function a re-introduction as an alternative of a full remake or reboot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO