WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages and chat bubbles features on iOS

New versions of an operating system are always a big deal. They’re highly anticipated so that you can check out all the new features – features that are supposed to help you. But sometimes these photos don’t end up helping as much as they should. Sometimes they even do more harm than good. This is the case with iOS 15 that was just released last month. A new iOS 15 feature that saves photos sent to you through iMessage does so, but if you delete the message thread that sent the photos, the photos get deleted from iCloud.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO