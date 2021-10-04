CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages and chat bubbles features on iOS

By Rida Imran
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has released a new beta 2.21.200.11 update for iOS which includes a new chat interface and the ability to set different durations for disappearing messages. WABetaInfo found that the social messaging service has added new improvements for disappearing messages on the same beta update which also brings new darker chat bubbles to iPhones. The new features will be rolled out on the app’s Android version in the coming week.

