How organizations can boost digital transformation with a data-driven culture

Please explain how Deloitte and Wichita State University (WSU) are helping companies accelerate their digital transformations with their immersive smart factory experiences. Many manufacturers have struggled to adopt new digital technologies and solutions in recent years. Part of the challenge is that most manufacturers don’t have an appreciation for what’s possible, and as a result default to doing things the same way they have for years. The Smart Factory at Wichita (TSF@W) provides a risk-free environment for companies to explore the art of the possible and gain insight into the latest technologies through an immersive, hands-on experience. Accelerating a company’s digital transformation agenda is much easier once they have a strong working knowledge of what’s possible and our partnership with WSU and our Ecosystem of sponsors bring that experience to life in a fun and controlled environment.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO