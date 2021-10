Outdoor gear is meant to be put through the wringer. When it seems like it’s on its last legs, there’s always a way to squeeze a little more life out of your favorite puffy jacket, tent, or backpack. My dad taught me that you can repair anything with one of three things: duct tape, zip ties, and WD-40. While quick fixes with those products can prove invaluable in a pinch, the repair options on this list, however, offer longer-lasting solutions to fixing your equipment that require no sewing or special skills. Lengthening the life of your gear helps save money and keep still useable products out of the landfill. Here are the tools I use when my stuff needs a little TLC.

AMAZON ・ 10 DAYS AGO