WTI Crude Oil: Three-Year Highs in Sight as Bulls Fight On
WTI Crude Oil enters the start of this week near three-year highs regarding its value. The 76.00 level is within sight and the commodity hit a high of nearly 76.67 on the 28th of September. A combination of factors is causing WTI Crude Oil to test a host of bullish notions. Talk of about a potential energy shortage in Europe is growing louder as winter months are being taken into consideration, a buying spree by China has been widely suggested and the knowledge that OPEC will be holding an important summit this week is a factor too.www.dailyforex.com
