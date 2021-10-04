CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

WTI Crude Oil: Three-Year Highs in Sight as Bulls Fight On

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI Crude Oil enters the start of this week near three-year highs regarding its value. The 76.00 level is within sight and the commodity hit a high of nearly 76.67 on the 28th of September. A combination of factors is causing WTI Crude Oil to test a host of bullish notions. Talk of about a potential energy shortage in Europe is growing louder as winter months are being taken into consideration, a buying spree by China has been widely suggested and the knowledge that OPEC will be holding an important summit this week is a factor too.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Hit Seven-Year High as Hopes for SPR Release Fade

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices hit $80 a barrel in the U.S. for the first time since 2014 on Friday, a day after the Energy Department played down reports that it was looking at selling barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Department said on Thursday that is has...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Markets#Wti Crude#Forex
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

WTI prices top $80, surpass seven-year highs

A global energy crisis brought about by continued constraints on crude and natural gas supplies and rising demand pushed crude prices to seven-year highs this week. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose four of five trading days this week and reached levels not seen since November 2014. Prices briefly crossed the $80 threshold Friday before adding $1.05 or 1.3 percent to close at $79.35 a barrel, up from $77.62 at Monday’s close. The week’s increase was the seventh consecutive weekly rise, the longest stretch since last December.
TRAFFIC
financemagnates.com

CRUDE OIL PULLS BACK ON RISE IN STOCKPILES

The EIA (Energy Information Administration) reported an unexpected rise in crude supplies last week, which triggered some profit taking among oil traders. News from one of the leading natural gas producers looking to increase supplies also exerted some pressure on oil prices. Note: Company News is a promotional service of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices surge; U.S. crude touches high above $80 a barrel

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, upmore than 4% on the week as a global energy crunch has boosted prices to their highest since 2014 and prompted China to demand increased coal production. With global energy demand growing, OPEC and allied producers have said they...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
actionforex.com

WTI Futures Retreat From The 7-Year High

WTI crude oil futures have been in a somewhat negative correction mode over the last couple of sessions after the aggressive upside rally towards the seven-year high of 79.76 on Wednesday. Regarding the technical indicators, the MACD oscillator is losing ground in the positive region and is approaching its trigger...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

WTI eyes multi-year highs near $80 amid encouraging fundamentals

WTI (NYMEX futures) is off the two-day highs of $79.61, although remains firmly bid on fundamental factors favoring the bullish traders. WTI eases on cautious mood but upside risks remain. At the time of writing, WTI is trading $79.35, up 1.25% on the day, poised for a 5% weekly gain.
INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Sends Powerful Signal

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the $75 level. The $75 level of course is an area that has been important more than once, and recently offered a bit of a “ceiling in the market.” That being said, the market bouncing from there should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that the market would have a certain amount of memory.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Testing Bottom of the Descending Triangle

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the bottom of the descending triangle that the market had previously been involved in. The 50 day EMA is starting to reach towards the 200 day EMA, forming the potential “death cross” that a lot of longer-term traders pay close attention to.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Pulls Back from Major Figure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially tried to rally on Wednesday but gave back gains near the $80 level. The $80 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and would attract a lot of attention. The fact that we have pulled back the way we have suggests that we are going to drop further. If we pull back towards the $75 level, then I think there is a lot of support just waiting to happen. After all, that is an area that had been significant resistance previously, and we hear a lot of noise in that general vicinity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Down 2% as Another Big U.S. Crude Build Tempers Bull Market

Investing.com - Oil prices fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday after a second straight big build in weekly stockpiles of U.S. crude suggested the market wasn’t as undersupplied as bulls in the trade were trying to portray. The Energy Information Administration, which reported the numbers, also...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Quick Bullish Momentum Increases Rapid Volatility

The USD/INR is trading near the 74.9000 juncture in early trading today, after actually trading above the 75.0000 juncture briefly yesterday. Volatility in the USD/INR has increased as resistance levels have proven vulnerable and reversal off highs occur in swift choppy motions. After breaking through the 74.7000 level yesterday, the USD/INR saw an impetus of buying. While the pair has come off yesterday’s highs, the USD/INR continues to traverse within its upper price band.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin May Soar to $60,000

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 50,000. Set a sell-stop at 53,000 and a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 56,000. The BTC/USD price rocketed higher as investors remained optimistic about digital currencies. Bitcoin surged to more than $55,000 for the first time since May this year. This rally pushed its total market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. Other cryptocurrencies like Ether, Binance, and Ripple also jumped, pushing the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies to more than $2.3 trillion.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD: Strong Move Lower Now Has September Lows in Sights

The USD/CAD has been producing plenty of volatility for speculators pursuing the Forex pair. While choppy conditions are certainly part of the USD/CAD trading environment, this is also a perception based on the amount of leverage a trader is using while trying to take advantage of price action. Yesterday, early reversals higher to a fairly consistent resistance level of nearly 1.26500 began to falter and selling pressure again mounted within the USD/CAD.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Crude oil, cotton reach new highs

As of October 5, crude oil is at a seven-year high, while cotton prices are the highest in 11 years. These two commodities recently joined oats at new multi-year highs, showing inflation concerns are alive and well in the commodities markets. And why not? Congress is considering spending more money ($5 trillion) this week than total U.S. tax collections annually from our entire population!
INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Targeting the $80 Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied again on Tuesday to go looking towards the $80 level. That being said, we have heard a little bit of noise just above and extending to the $80 level, so I think that the next move could be a pullback. This is not to say that you should be shorting this market, just that you might have an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value on short-term dips.
TRAFFIC
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Crude prices reach 7-year highs

Three thousand barrels of crude oil leaked from an underwater pipeline in southern California, closing beaches and offshore production. The spill is believed to have originated Friday in a 17-mile pipe connecting drilling platforms owned by Amplify Energy. The pipeline was drained and divers were hoping to find the source and cause of the spill.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy