GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Attempts to Stop Losses
The GBP/USD has been trying to compensate for its sharp losses that pushed it towards the 1.3411 support level, a 2021 low. The rebound gains did not exceed the 1.3575 level and closed the week’s trading stable around the 1.3542 level. Commenting on the performance of the pound in the Forex market, a veteran trader in the Forex market says that sterling has crossed a turn and it would be unwise to sell it. According to Brent Donnelly, president of Spectra Markets and author of Alpha Trader, he is no longer 'bearish' on the pound in the wake of this week's events as he believes the recent market panic over fuel is over.www.dailyforex.com
