USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gains Await US Jobs Figures
The USD/JPY has been strongly bullish, hovering above the 110.00 psychological resistance last week amid increased risk appetite for the US dollar. This was due to strong expectations that US interest rates will be raised soon, and the pair headed towards the resistance level of 112.08, which is the highest price since February 2020, and closed trading around the level of 111.06. The pair is awaiting the details of the US jobs report this week, whose results may confirm expectations regarding the future of the Federal Reserve's policy or confirm that COVID variants still negatively affect the course of economic recovery.www.dailyforex.com
