USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gains Await US Jobs Figures

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/JPY has been strongly bullish, hovering above the 110.00 psychological resistance last week amid increased risk appetite for the US dollar. This was due to strong expectations that US interest rates will be raised soon, and the pair headed towards the resistance level of 112.08, which is the highest price since February 2020, and closed trading around the level of 111.06. The pair is awaiting the details of the US jobs report this week, whose results may confirm expectations regarding the future of the Federal Reserve's policy or confirm that COVID variants still negatively affect the course of economic recovery.

WREG

US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta maintains hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic still has a grip on the economy with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.8% from […]
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Despite the NFP flop, US taper expectations remain intact

US payrolls badly miss forecast in September, August revised up. Rising US Treasury interest rates continue to bolster USD/JPY. 10-year yield adds 14 points this week, 27 since September 22 FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll's bearish outlook overtaken by events. The hoary market cliche ‘never buck the Fed’ found new life...
MARKETS
reviewjournal.com

Nevada awaits key numbers amid weak US jobs report

While job growth last month in the leisure and hospitality sector outpaced all other private sectors in the U.S., it’s unclear if Nevada has experienced the same trend. A Friday report from the Department of Labor showed the leisure and hospitality sector led the way, adding 74,000 jobs, in September, though employment in the industries are down by 1.6 million, or 9.4 percent, since February 2020. Professional and business services added 60,000 jobs last month, while retail gained 56,000 jobs after two months of little change.
NEVADA STATE
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Rallies to Front Run Jobs Number

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Friday to break above the crucial 0.73 level. There is still a lot of noise in this general vicinity that we need to pay attention to, as the market had been stuck between the 0.73 and the 0.74 level for a while. Because of this, it is likely that we will continue to see an area above that will be difficult. That being said, we have the Non-Farm Payroll numbers coming out on Friday and that should continue to see plenty of volatility. Quite frankly, this will come down to whether or not it looks like the Federal Reserve are going to taper or not.
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Very Quiet Heading Towards Jobs Figure

The Euro has been significantly wounded over the last several sessions, as we continue to drift lower. The ECB is very likely to stay very loose with its monetary policy going forward, while the Federal Reserve may very well find itself tightening sooner rather than later. The markets continue to be very noisy, but the Euro has been selling off as the European situation continues to deteriorate. After all, the European Union is having issues even fueling itself.
MARKETS
invezz.com

USD/CAD forecast ahead of US and Canadian jobs data

The USD/CAD pair sank as the price of crude oil rebounded. Oil prices are rising after the recent OPEC+ meeting. We explain what to expect ahead of the US and Canada jobs data. The USD/CAD pair declined to the lowest level since September 7 as the price of crude oil...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates gains above 111.50 ahead of US NFP

USD/JPY prints gains on the last trading day of the week. US Treasury bond yields push above 1.57% on job data optimism. US debt ceiling debate, better Initial Jobless Claims, and risk-on mood remain a central theme. USD/JPY remains subdued in the early Asian session after posting solid gains in...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Testing Bottom of the Descending Triangle

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to go looking towards the bottom of the descending triangle that the market had previously been involved in. The 50 day EMA is starting to reach towards the 200 day EMA, forming the potential “death cross” that a lot of longer-term traders pay close attention to.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finally Prints a Red Candle

The Bitcoin market has gone straight up in the air for several days in a row, but the Thursday session was rather quiet. This is a market that has needed to see some type of slow down because it had gotten so parabolic. At this point, the $55,000 level looks to be offering resistance, but I think that is simply a speed bump along the road to higher pricing.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: German Index Breaks Above 15,200 Level

The German index has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 15,250 level. The market breaking above that level then opens up the possibility of a recovery to go looking towards the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is sloping lower and is an indicator that a lot of people would pay close attention to that. All things been equal, this is a market that looks very likely to continue going higher but will also have to deal with a lot of momentum.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Continues to Hover Just Above Support Level

The gold markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session as we await the jobs number on Friday. One of the biggest drivers of this market will be the Federal Reserve and what it is going to do next. After all, the market is likely to continue to see the inflation situation in the possible tapering situation in the United States as a major question. I believe that we could see the gold market move in reaction to the US dollar more than anything else.
BUSINESS

