The German index has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 15,250 level. The market breaking above that level then opens up the possibility of a recovery to go looking towards the 50 day EMA. The 50 day EMA of course is sloping lower and is an indicator that a lot of people would pay close attention to that. All things been equal, this is a market that looks very likely to continue going higher but will also have to deal with a lot of momentum.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO