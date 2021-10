The accumulation of single-use plastics is one of the most visible ways in which we can see our damage to the environment. These pollutants clog our landfills and oceans, and we should be doing all we can to eliminate their use. Unfortunately, the global pandemic has only increased our reliance on single-use plastics; consumption of this material has gone up 250 to 300%. Artist and activist Benjamin Von Wong is using his power as a creative to bring light to this dire issue and change how we view the problem.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO