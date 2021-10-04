Please Enable JavaScript

Apple TV+ has renewed its lavish sci-fi series Foundation for a second voyage.
The drama from showrunner David S. Goyer and Skydance Television based on author Isaac Asimov’s trilogy of novels has been picked up for another season, the company announced.
“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” Goyer said. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of...
Comments / 0