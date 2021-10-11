EXCLUSIVE: Andre Dickens speaks with The Atlanta Voice
Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announced his candidacy for Mayor on May 13th. Dickens is a southwest Atlanta native and a graduate of Mays High School and Georgia Tech. He currently is chair of the council transportation committee.
In his interview with our Chief Branding Officer, Dawn Montgomery, Dickens touts his S.A.F.E. Streets Atlanta, a 4-Point Plan to reduce violent crime, among other initiatives.
In the second video, Dickens answers rapid fire questions from our Chief Branding Officer, Dawn Montgomery, regarding crime, safety, education, and housing.
