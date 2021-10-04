CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amplify Energy (AMPY) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.75. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 39.3% gain over the past four weeks. Amplify Energy...

investing.com

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy on the Dip

Although the major benchmark indices are showing some resilience lately, October could be a volatile month given concerns related to supply chain constraints and potential monetary policy changes. Given the uncertain market conditions, we believe the recent price dips in dividend aristocrats Walgreens Boots (WBA), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and W.W. Grainger (GWW) offer solid entry opportunities.After a rocky start to October, the major benchmark indices finished Thursday with a three-session winning streak, triggered by optimism surrounding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that lawmakers have reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the near term to avoid a government default. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the infrastructure bill, potential monetary policy changes, and supply chain constraints, October is expected to be a volatile month.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter

The biotech industry is expected to remain in focus as the coronavirus is far from gone and an aging population will require even more healthcare. Given the industry’s solid growth potential, Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), which have performed well so far, could be solid bets for the fourth quarter.The biotech industry came into the limelight last year, with the onset of the COVID-19, as companies rushed to develop a vaccine or a treatment to fight against the virus. The increased attention to the industry fueled record financings and IPOs. Moreover, the ongoing focus on developing gene therapies and synthetic biology to meet the rising demand from an aging population could shape the industry’s growth.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
State
Oklahoma State
investing.com

Is Meta Materials a Good Technology Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Smart materials company Meta Materials (MMAT) made its stock market debut through a reverse merger with Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:MMAT). Given the company’s weak fundamentals and stretched valuations, is the stock worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a Canada-based smart materials and photonics company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of functional materials and nanocomposites. On June 28, 2021, the company went public through a reverse takeover deal with the energy company Torchlight Energy Resources.
STOCKS
investing.com

SurveyMonkey-owner Momentive Climbs 9% on Report it’s Considering a Sale

Investing.com – Stocks of SurveyMonkey-owner Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) surged 9% Friday on a Bloomberg report that the company has received takeover interest and is considering its options including a sale. According to the report, the company is working with a financial adviser, and discussions are in the early stages. A...
STOCKS
investing.com

Did you Notice this Indian E-Commerce Stock for Trading?

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd (NS: INMR ) is the first and largest B2B digital marketplace in India. The group began in 1996 when Dinesh Agarwal and Brijesh Agrawal founded IndiaMART.com, a business-to-business portal to connect Indian manufacturers with buyers. The stock is trading at a discount of 11.5% to its 52-week high level. The 52-week high and low range is Rs 9,952 – Rs 4,515.
STOCKS
#Amplify Energy#Ampy#Stock Price#Eagle#Zacks Investment Research
investing.com

Oshkosh Slips as Q4 Results to Fall Short of Forecast, Cost Pressures Persist

Investing.com – Oshkosh stock (NYSE: OSK ) fell 1.6% in Friday’s trading as the company said its revenue in the fourth quarter ended September 30 is likely to be around $2.05 billion as per preliminary estimates, lower than the forecast of $2.10 billion it had handed out in July. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.03%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Telecoms , Consumer Services and Utilities sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.19%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.51%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.14%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Energy , Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.14%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were K92 Mining Inc (TSX:...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Gold Miners to Buy on the Dip

Gold (GLD (NYSE:GLD)) and silver (SLV) have underperformed this year despite several positive catalysts including high inflation, a slowing economy, and loose monetary policy. However, energy moving higher means more inflation is likely, while the jobs report indicates the economy may be slowing.It’s been a rough year thus far for the precious metals sector, and while gold (GLD) has only given up one-third of last year’s gains, down 7% vs. a 24% gain in 2020, the miners have been slaughtered, to say the least. This is evidenced by the near 40% decline we’ve seen in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), and the fact that some producers have slid as much as 50%. Not surprisingly, this has decimated sentiment in the sector, with many throwing in the towel completely and others booking tax losses on their gold miners and moving money to greener pastures.
METAL MINING
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Two Midcap Stocks With Solid Growth Potential

The BSE Midcap index delivered a 2.43% return marginally higher than Sensex's 2.2% in a week. While scanning the midcap universe, we came across two stocks with solid potential to deliver superior returns over the medium term. 1. Grindwell Norton Ltd (NS: GRNN ) Grindwell Norton Ltd belongs to the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

The LNG company significantly boosted its fourth-quarter target. It also increased its 2022 earnings goal. Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. So what. New Fortress Energy held an investor update...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AMPY Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

The stock price of Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) increased by over 17% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) increased by over 17% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to reports that there is a better understanding in the recent crude oil spill into the ocean off Orange County.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Soars 7.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) shares rallied 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $11.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 28.6% gain over the past four weeks. Earthstone Energy...
STOCKS

