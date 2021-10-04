Amplify Energy (AMPY) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Gold (GLD (NYSE:GLD)) and silver (SLV) have underperformed this year despite several positive catalysts including high inflation, a slowing economy, and loose monetary policy. However, energy moving higher means more inflation is likely, while the jobs report indicates the economy may be slowing.It’s been a rough year thus far for the precious metals sector, and while gold (GLD) has only given up one-third of last year’s gains, down 7% vs. a 24% gain in 2020, the miners have been slaughtered, to say the least. This is evidenced by the near 40% decline we’ve seen in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), and the fact that some producers have slid as much as 50%. Not surprisingly, this has decimated sentiment in the sector, with many throwing in the towel completely and others booking tax losses on their gold miners and moving money to greener pastures.

METAL MINING ・ 13 HOURS AGO